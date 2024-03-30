California Faces Heavy Rain and Snow From Storm

An unseasonably chilly and vigorous storm system lower via the southwestern Pacific Coast this weekend, bringing rain, flash flooding and snow to elements of California and different states, forecasters mentioned.

A flood warning was in effect on Sunday in San Diego because the storm continued to maneuver alongside the coast earlier than it heads inland.

“This storm goes to have an effect all the best way throughout the nation, however proper now the storm middle is off the California coast,” mentioned Bob Smerbeck, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather. “There’s going to be some flooding points, mudslides and particles. Individuals ought to hold their guard up.”