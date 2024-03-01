California Snowstorm Descends on Sierra Nevada as Tahoe Ski Resorts Close

Residents hunkered down, ski resorts closed up store, and snowplows hustled to clear roads as an infinite snowstorm descended on the Sierra Nevada on Friday, together with the Lake Tahoe space, with as a lot as 12 toes of snow anticipated on the highest elevations and winds gusting over 100 miles an hour.

The Sierra Avalanche Heart warned that the hazard of avalanches was excessive for the Central Sierra. Officers at Yosemite Nationwide Park said the park would remain closed by means of midday on Sunday. Many ski resorts within the area introduced that they had been closing a minimum of for the day.

The storm system triggered a uncommon tornado that touched down in Madera, in central California, damaging an elementary college whereas college students had been inside on Friday, stated Brian Ochs, a meteorologist on the Nationwide Climate Service in Hanford.

As showers and heavy snow continued Friday night, greater than 57,000 California prospects had no electrical energy, based on PowerOutage.us. In Tahoe Metropolis, the place there have been experiences of temporary energy outages, the streets had been principally empty of vehicles as snow piled up the roadways. One resident, Tristan Queen, stated he was planning to move to the grocery retailer by snowmobile.