Calling for New Gun Laws, Biden Says U.S. Children Are Suffering Like Soldiers in War

President Biden made a forceful case on Friday for stronger gun legal guidelines, saying American youngsters caught up in class shootings are affected by the identical trauma as troopers in battle.

Talking at a firearms security summit in West Hartford, Conn., attended by victims of gun violence, Mr. Biden marked one yr for the reason that passage of a bipartisan invoice supposed to stop harmful individuals from accessing weapons. However he mentioned there was extra to be finished.

“What’s the distinction between the post-traumatic stress {that a} soldier meets within the hills of Afghanistan,” Mr. Biden requested, and the sort of trauma a “fourth-grade child meets in a classroom once they must duck and canopy?”

Mr. Biden’s name for motion comes at a time of deep pessimism concerning the prospects for vital legislative motion on gun management, regardless of one mass capturing after one other in the USA.