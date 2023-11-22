Cameron Ortis Found Guilty of Providing Secrets to Criminals

In his lawyer’s telling, the stakes have been excessive when Cameron Ortis took on a secret mission whereas he was working on the Royal Canadian Mounted Police because the civilian director of an elite intelligence unit. “He protected Canada from severe and imminent threats,” the lawyer, Mark Ertel, advised a jury in Ottawa.

However prosecutors and witnesses at Mr. Ortis’s trial mentioned there was no such mission and that as an alternative he supplied delicate intelligence to folks underneath felony investigation with out authorization or the information of the police drive.

“His story was nothing however an try to have you ever consider that his felony, self-motivated acts have been geared toward some lofty and secret goal,” Judy Kliewer, one of many prosecutors, advised the jurors, whereas acknowledging that Mr. Ortis’s true motive stays a thriller to investigators.

On Wednesday Mr. Ortis was convicted of 4 counts of offering confidential operational data to 4 males who have been targets of police investigations underneath a secrecy legislation, in addition to breach of belief and unauthorized use of a pc.