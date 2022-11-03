Can Bill Richardson Free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan?

WASHINGTON — It was days earlier than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Paula and Joey Reed had been shedding hope of seeing their son, Trevor, free of a Russian jail. Then a name got here from an aide to Invoice Richardson.

The aide mentioned that Mr. Richardson, a former New Mexico politician recognized for putting offers with overseas strongmen to free American prisoners, was headed to Moscow to barter Trevor’s launch.

“I mentioned, What concerning the State Division?” Joey Reed recalled in an interview. The aide, Mickey Bergman, replied that the division’s angle had been, “butt out of this,” in response to Mr. Reed, and that the journey was “mainly a guerrilla operation.”

Two months later, Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine, was free. After greater than two years behind bars on expenses that he had assaulted two cops, he was launched on April 27 in a prisoner trade between the Kremlin and the Biden administration.