Canada man charged with terrorism for plot to stage coup in Haiti – JURIST

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Thursday announced terrorism fees towards Gérald Nicolas, a 51-year-old resident of Lévis, Quebec. The RCMP allege that he deliberate a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian authorities. The fees observe an investigation by the Built-in Nationwide Safety Enforcement Crew, which revealed that Nicolas deliberate to stage an armed revolution in Haiti and in the end seize energy.

The RCMP declare that Nicolas took concrete actions to observe via with this rebellion, together with touring to Haiti to coordinate a bunch of people to participate in a coup towards the established authority. RCMP Sergeant Charles Poirier reported that investigators believed Nicolas began hatching his plan as early as January 2020 and “went to a number of international locations there to recruit individuals to get some financing and likewise to accumulate weapons, which he was unsuccessful in doing.”

Haiti has been in a humanitarian disaster for a variety of years, however the scenario deteriorated additional after the assassination of former president Jovenel Moïse. This investigation, nonetheless, was unrelated to the assassination of president Moïse. Nicolas will seem on the Québec courthouse on December 1 to face three fees underneath the Canadian Felony Code, together with leaving Canada to facilitate terrorist exercise, facilitating terrorist exercise and offering property for terrorist functions.

