Canada open for 15,000 new immigrants from Americas region, including Haitians

NEW YORK—Canada is extending a welcoming hand to fifteen,000 folks from the Western Hemisphere who wish to immigrate to the world superpower as a part of a brand new humanitarian effort, officers lately introduced. One other program is offered for an extra 4,000 expert staff additionally from the Americas area.

Marc Miller, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, mentioned beneath the brand new humanitarian pathway resulting in everlasting residence for newcomers, Canada is giving particular consideration to as much as 11,000 Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans among the many 15,000. To be eligible, candidates should have prolonged household ties in Canada, with major candidates being youngsters, grandchildren, spouses, common-law companions, mother and father, grandparents or siblings of Canadian residents or everlasting residents.

