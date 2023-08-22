Canadian Officials Condemn Facebook for News Ban as Wildfires Burn

As Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories in Canada launched into a mass evacuation of 20,000 residents final week, town turned to Fb to assist share the newest details about the wildfires that had been rapidly approaching.

However as a substitute of merely sharing a hyperlink to a narrative concerning the wildfires from CPAC, the Cable Public Affairs Channel, town instructed residents to lookup the knowledge on a search engine.

“Google: CPAC Canada or www . cpac . ca (simply take away the areas),” the city posted.

Within the midst of a pure catastrophe, Yellowknife needed to navigate round Fb’s resolution to dam information articles on its platform in Canada. Meta, Fb’s mum or dad firm, started rolling out the ban on Aug. 1 in response to a brand new Canadian regulation that requires tech firms to pay information retailers for utilizing their content material.

Canadian lawmakers handed the On-line Information Act in June, requiring social media platforms like Meta and search engines like google like Google to barter with information publishers to license their content material. The regulation is slated to enter impact in December. However Meta has described the legislation as “unworkable” and stated that the one method for the corporate to adjust to the regulation was to “finish information availability for individuals in Canada.”