CAP-HAITIEN — The three-day carnival festivities in Haiti’s northern metropolis unfolded as a somber affair with inadequate whimsical floats, pageantries and vibrant costumes that when adorned its streets. The poor-taste Mardi Gras celebrations got here amid controversy, with town having been the epicenter of ongoing protests demanding the resignation of the nation’s prime minister.

“It was a joke,” mentioned Womario Louis, a university graduate, concerning town’s carnival turnout. “They [Town Hall] did it for folks to say they did it. Nothing was set in stone for them to have a carnival.”