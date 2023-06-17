CARICOM concerned about recent attack on Jamaican Consulate in Haiti | News

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Regional physique CARICOM has voiced concern in regards to the current assault on the Jamaican Consulate within the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.

Earlier this week, the constructing, Solar Auto Automotive, that homes the Consulate, was set ablaze and ransacked by felony gangs.

Because of this, the providers provided by the Authorities of Jamaica within the French-speaking CARICOM member state have been suspended indefinitely.

“CARICOM strongly condemns this and different such acts which trigger injury to property and other people.The Convention of Heads of Authorities of CARICOM stays deeply dedicated to ongoing dialogue and different efforts in the direction of a Haitian-led resolution to the continuing disaster in our sister nation, Haiti,” CARICOM mentioned in a press release launched late Friday.

In the meantime, Jamaica’s International Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith says there isn’t any motive to imagine that the Consulate was the goal of the gangsters.

