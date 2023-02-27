CARICOM prefers diplomacy over military intervention in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE— A particular mission of CARICOM officers is about to reach at this time in Haiti following the forty fourth strange assembly of heads of presidency held final week within the Bahamas. This mission goals to convey collectively all Haitian stakeholders and tackle the unraveling scenario in Haiti, based on the Minister of International Affairs of Caricom, Dr. Amery Browne.

Caribbean officers stated that for now, they aren’t contemplating sending international navy troops to Haiti. Browne stated this problem will probably be mentioned throughout stakeholder conferences by the Canadian led particular mission. Final month, Jamaican officers stated they had been open to offer troopers and law enforcement officials to Haiti if wanted.

Uh oh, it appears such as you’ve hit a paywall! However don’t fear; we’ve acquired you coated. Listed here are just a few methods you may entry this story.

Associated