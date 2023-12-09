Casey DeSantis Invited Outsiders to Caucus in Iowa. The State Party Said No.

Casey DeSantis, the spouse of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, drew criticism on Saturday from the rival marketing campaign of former President Donald J. Trump for in search of to recruit out-of-state supporters to take part within the nation’s first Republican nominating contest.

The backlash got here a day after Ms. DeSantis, throughout a Fox News appearance together with her husband, urged supporters from elsewhere to “descend upon the state of Iowa to be part of the caucus.”

“You do not need to be a resident of Iowa to have the ability to take part within the caucus,” stated Ms. DeSantis, who has been a key participant in her husband’s marketing campaign and was particularly addressing moms and grandmothers who assist him.

However the name to motion is at odds with caucus guidelines, in response to the Republican Get together of Iowa, which hours later stated that nonresidents had been barred from caucusing.