Celestin appointed as NYC’s leader of nonprofit organizations

NEW YORK—A second Haitian American has joined the ranks of Mayor Eric Adams’ prime leaders with the current appointment of Johnny Celestin, a long-time group chief, as govt director of the Mayor’s Workplace of Nonprofit Providers.

With the appointment, Celestin joins Jacques Jiha, town’s price range director, as a high-profile Haitian American in Adams’ administration. He’s tasked with guaranteeing that town’s nonprofits are paid, a perennial concern that many social companies organizations have been elevating for almost 4 years, amongst different targets.

“Johnny will play a vital function in guaranteeing our nonprofit companions work alongside us to strengthen our methods and have the assist they should thrive whereas delivering important companies to New Yorkers,” First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright stated within the June announcement. “His management for this workplace will additional strengthen our metropolis’s capability to serve all communities and advance fairness throughout New York Metropolis.”

Group members welcomed the information of one other Haitian New Yorker rising in metropolis management, whereas sounding a cautiously optimistic word.

Gina Faustin, an entrepreneur who sometimes consults nonprofits, stated she hopes Celestin receives assist to reach the brand new function.

“Johnny’s very good, however he’s inheriting a multitude – identical to Conille is inheriting in Haiti,” Faustin stated. “Johnny has his work lower out for him. I want that he will get lots of assist, however with 1,800 nonprofits that haven’t gotten paid in [years], he’s inherited a giant chaos and mess.

“Bon braveness,” she added, Creole for “good luck.”

The Mayor’s Workplace of Nonprofit Providers goals to supply vital data to nonprofits and develop and ship capacity-building packages to assist nonprofits to contract with town extra simply. Crucially, it’s also tasked with coordinating actions to advance the suggestions of the Joint Task Force to Get Nonprofits Paid on Time. It’s half of a bigger effort to clear a backlog of metropolis contracts which have left 1000’s of distributors unpaid for months, generally years, and a new reform for discretionary contracts that makes it simpler for nonprofits that contract with town to receives a commission on time.

Celestin has labored within the non-public, public, philanthropic, and nonprofit sectors. Earlier than this function, he served on the New York Metropolis Mayor’s Workplace of Minority- and Girls-Owned Enterprise Enterprises (M/WBEs) as deputy director, the place he developed insurance policies to increase M/WBE alternatives and spearheaded strategic planning to streamline the supply of companies. Prior, he labored throughout the nonprofit sector, together with on the Robin Hood Basis, Atlantic Philanthropies, Haitian Heart for Management and Excellence, Haitian Fund for Innovation and Reconstruction, and the Clinton Basis.

Celestin earned a Bachelor of Science diploma in Enterprise Administration at Iona College and a grasp’s diploma in Worldwide Affairs on the New College College.

“I applaud the Adams administration for choosing an excellent alternative in appointing Johnny Celestin as the manager director of the Mayor’s Workplace of Nonprofit Providers,” stated New York Metropolis Councilmember Rita Joseph, a Haitian American official whose central Brooklyn district included a big Haitian constituency.

“Johnny’s experience and dedication will probably be instrumental in bettering communication with nonprofits, streamlining contracting processes, and guaranteeing well timed funds,” she stated. “His management is a major win for our metropolis and the very important work nonprofits do in our communities.”

