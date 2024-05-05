Chief Counsel at R.N.C. Pushed Out After Two Months on the Job

Charlie Spies, the Republican Nationwide Committee’s chief counsel, was pushed out of his new position simply two months after taking the job, amid a storm of controversy over conflicts involving different purchasers on the agency the place he nonetheless works, in response to two folks briefed on the matter.
Mr. Spies, a veteran election-law lawyer whom the R.N.C. employed in March primarily due to his information of how greatest to make use of present laws to a marketing campaign’s or a candidate’s benefit, has been underneath assault since quickly after he arrived on the committee.
A spokeswoman for the Trump marketing campaign and the R.N.C. didn’t reply to an e-mail in search of remark. Mr. Spies wouldn’t remark.
His previous work — together with for the presidential marketing campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, the tremendous PAC supporting Jeb Bush towards Donald J. Trump through the 2016 Republican major and Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee — was highlighted for Mr. Trump by folks in search of to oust Mr. Spies.
That softened the bottom to eliminate him, in response to the 2 folks briefed on the matter. However in the previous couple of weeks, the truth that Mr. Spies’s agency — from which he didn’t take a depart when he accepted the R.N.C. job — nonetheless has ties to Mr. DeSantis grew to become a selected level of concern for Trump officers, the 2 folks mentioned.
Mr. DeSantis and Mr. Trump just lately met for the primary time to restore their relationship after their bruising major combat. The Trump workforce, which is being out-raised by President Biden’s workforce, hopes that Mr. DeSantis can assist increase cash. However the specifics of what that work would possibly seem like grew to become a problem, resulting in considerations that Mr. Spies has conflicts, the 2 folks mentioned.