Chile vs Haiti: Times, how to watch on TV, stream online | World Cup Qualification

Chile and Haiti will collide at North Harbour Stadium in a recreation the place the winner will get the ticket for the 2023 Girls’s World Cup. You may stream the sport dwell on FIFA+.

When does the Chile vs Haiti recreation begin?

The sport between Chile vs Haiti begins on Tuesday, February twenty first, 2023.

Tips on how to watch Chile vs Haiti

The next tv channels and on-line providers can be broadcasting Chile vs Haiti within the US:

TV: UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO

Streaming: FIFA+

Chile vs Haiti preview

Chile

A spot on the FIFA Girls’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 is at stake when Chile and Haiti meet within the Play-off Event at North Harbour Stadium, in Auckland.

Ten groups from six totally different continents will combat for the three remaining locations within the ladies’s largest soccer occasion, with Chile and Haiti colliding in Group B.

The South American squad, who’re aiming to qualify for his or her second consecutive World Cup, just lately misplaced 4-0 to Argentina in a pleasant match.

Six groups stay, three #FIFAWWC spots… Who can be taking them? 👀 — FIFA Girls’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) February 19, 2023

Haiti

In the meantime, Haiti, who’re in search of their first look on the World Cup, thrashed Senegal 4-0 on Saturday to progress.

Laurent Mortel’s crew has scored 4 or extra objectives in 9 of their final 12 matches, so they are going to be hopeful their attacking line will show decisive towards Chile.

Nonetheless, Haiti have misplaced all their three video games with South American groups.

Chile vs Haiti: prediction

Chile, who earned a bye to the ultimate of Group B, have gained solely one in all their 9 matches towards Concacaf nations, drawing two and shedding the opposite six. Nonetheless, their expertise on the highest stage could find yourself being the deciding issue right here.

Prediction: Chile 2-1 Haiti