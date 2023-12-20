China Earthquake: In Bitter Cold, a Struggle to Help Survivors

“All I’m sporting is what I wore outdoors in the course of the earthquake,” she mentioned.

Nonetheless, the tent had a range to offer heat, and officers had distributed noodles, Ms. Ye mentioned.

Lots of the reduction efforts had been targeting Dahejia, and a few individuals in different villages had been nonetheless ready for help on Wednesday. Due to tent shortages, some villagers elsewhere in Jishishan spent the night time of their vehicles, or in shacks they constructed themselves, according to Caixin, a Chinese language information outlet.

Within the city of Chuimatan, about 16 miles from Dahejia, some residents whose roofs had been now gaping open might solely stick with kinfolk whose properties had been extra intact, or shelter in eating places or public buildings, mentioned Ma Zhanguo, a resident there. No tents or different help had been distributed there but, mentioned Mr. Ma, who mentioned his personal residence constructing had sustained cracks however was nonetheless inhabitable.

“Nobody has time to consider repairs. Simply escaping together with your life is a very powerful factor,” he mentioned. “The federal government is busy elsewhere. Right here, individuals determine themselves the place to go at night time.”

In Qinghai Province, the place 18 of the deaths occurred, rescuers had been grappling with landslides triggered by the earthquake. Some buildings had been buried in soil that had been liquefied by the tremors, then froze once more within the low temperatures, The Paper, a Communist Occasion-affiliated information website, reported. Employees had to make use of excavators to try to clear the mud, and to pave paths via the mud with stones and firewood.