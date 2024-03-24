China’s Dispute With Taiwan Is Playing Out Near This Tiny Island

A small island managed by Taiwan a number of miles off China’s coast lived for many years in fixed readiness for warfare. At one level in 1958, troops there hunkered in bunkers as Communist forces rained hundreds of thousands of shells on them.

Lately, the island, Kinmen, has develop into a hub of Taiwan’s commerce with China and its deserted, weatherworn fortifications are vacationer websites. Eight ferries a day take Taiwanese businesspeople and guests from Kinmen to mainland China.

However the sea round Kinmen has once more turned tense after two Chinese language males onboard a speedboat died within the space final month whereas attempting to flee a Taiwanese Coast Guard vessel.