China’s Swimmers Tested Positive. What Happens to Their Medals?

Each time a suspicion of doping arises in an Olympics, consideration can shift shortly from the athletes who gained gold, silver and bronze medals to those who missed out.

On Saturday, The New York Instances printed an investigation into an unreported case during which 23 prime Chinese language swimmers examined constructive for a robust banned drug in 2021, solely months earlier than the Tokyo Olympics. The swimmers — who made up about half of the Chinese language swimming workforce at these Video games — had been cleared by China’s antidoping authorities and the World Anti-Doping Company and allowed to compete.

The episode has not solely alarmed consultants within the antidoping group, but additionally raised different questions on athletes who examined constructive, and what comes subsequent: Which athletes? Which races?

And what in regards to the medals they gained in them?

For now, the reply — each for the Chinese language athletes and the handfuls of swimmers who completed behind them, on and off the medals stand — is that nothing has modified.