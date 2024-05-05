China’s Xi Visits Europe, Seeking Strategic Opportunity

On his first go to to Europe in 5 years, the Chinese language president, Xi Jinping, seems intent on seizing alternatives to loosen the continent’s bonds with america and forge a world freed of American dominance.

The Chinese language chief has chosen three nations to go to — France, Serbia and Hungary — that every, to a larger or lesser diploma, look askance at America’s postwar ordering of the world, see China as a needed counterweight and are wanting to bolster financial ties.

At a time of tensions with a lot of Europe — over China’s “no limits” embrace of Russia regardless of the battle in Ukraine, its surveillance state and its obvious espionage actions that led to the latest arrest in Germany of 4 individuals — Mr. Xi, who’s arriving in France on Sunday, desires to show China’s rising affect on the continent and pursue a realistic rapprochement.

For Europe, the go to will check its delicate balancing act between China and america, and can little question be seen in Washington as a none-too-subtle effort by Mr. Xi to divide Western allies.