Chocolate Maker Did Not Evacuate Workers Before Deadly Blast, OSHA Says

A chocolate producer, R.M. Palmer Firm, didn’t evacuate a Pennsylvania manufacturing unit after some workers reported smelling gasoline earlier than an explosion leveled a part of the plant in March, killing seven staff, a federal official stated this week.

“Seven staff won’t ever return residence as a result of the R.M. Palmer Co. didn’t evacuate the power after being advised of a suspected gasoline leak,” Kevin T. Chambers, an space director with the Occupational Security and Well being Administration in Pennsylvania, stated in a news release on Thursday.

“Making certain the security of a office is predicted of employers and required by legislation,” he added. “The corporate may have prevented this horrific tragedy by following required security procedures.”

In an announcement on Friday, the corporate known as his remarks “inflammatory, callous and irresponsible.”

“R.M. Palmer stands by its security program and insurance policies and has already contested the OSHA citations on this matter,” the corporate stated. “The corporate disputes every of the citations and contends that the company had no foundation to problem these citations as said.”