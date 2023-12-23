Colombian pleads guilty in Haiti president assassination – DW – 12/23/2023

A former Colombian soldier pleaded responsible in a US court docket on Friday for his alleged position within the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Prosecutors had stated 45-year-old Mario Palacios was a part of a bunch of Colombian contractors who broke into Moise’s residence, the place he was killed.

Palacios had initially pleaded not responsible within the case.

What do we all know concerning the homicide of Moise?

On July 7, 2021, on the age of 53, Moise was shot and killed in his personal residence by a bunch of greater than 20 folks, most of them Colombian mercenaries, when his guards didn’t intervene.

In accordance with the indictment, Palacios entered the president’s residence with the mercenaries and stole cash and jewellery.

Prosecutors, nevertheless, stated he performed a minor position within the conspiracy and had no decision-making energy throughout the group.

Plotters initially deliberate to kidnap Moise

Palacios is the fifth of 11 defendants to plead responsible within the 2021 killing. As a part of a take care of prosecutors, he agreed to cooperate with the investigation and plead responsible. The sentence shall be handed down on March 1.

In accordance with prosecutors, the conspirators initially deliberate to kidnap the Haitian president however later determined to kill him. They are saying the plotters had hoped to win contracts beneath Moïse’s successor.

Three defendants have already been sentenced to life in jail within the case: former Haitian senator Joseph Joel John; a businessman of Haitian and Chilean nationality, Rodolphe Jaar; and one other retired Colombian soldier.

