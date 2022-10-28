Damaged plane makes emergency landing in Paraguay after severe weather

(CNN) — A LATAM Airways airplane was broken touring from Santiago, Chile, to Asunción, Paraguay, and needed to make an emergency touchdown at Silvio Pettirossi Worldwide Airport on Wednesday after experiencing “extreme climate circumstances throughout its flight path,” the airline advised CNN in an announcement on Thursday.

“Passengers and crew are protected and properly,” the assertion mentioned, including the airline regretted “any inconvenience this climate scenario could have brought on to its passengers.”

Telefuturo, a CNN affiliate, reported that 48 individuals had been touring on the flight.

The photographs obtained by the station present the broken plane with its nostril lacking and its windshield smashed.

The Basic Directorate of Civil Aviation of Chile reported in an announcement Thursday that the Paraguayan aviation authorities have initiated an investigation and {that a} staff of specialists from the Chilean entity “might be built-in on the bottom to collaborate with this investigative course of.”

CNN en Español reached out to the Paraguayan Nationwide Directorate of Civil Aeronautics on Thursday for extra data however has not but obtained a response.

Scary flight for passenger

“Close to Asunción the horrible turbulence started and folks already began to panic after which the pilot tells us to arrange for an emergency touchdown,” passenger Pabla Thomen advised a non-public radio station, Monumental AM 1080, on Thursday.

Thomen added that she received scared and hugged her daughter in the course of the turbulence and at one level her seat belt got here undone. She was in a position to put her seat belt again on with the assistance of one other passenger.

The girl additionally indicated within the phone interview that at one level she was “saying goodbye to her daughter, telling her that she cherished her, adored her and that they might all the time be collectively.”

Prime picture: This LATAM airplane landed with nostril injury in Paraguay. (From Telefuturo)