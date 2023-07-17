Dangerous Heat Wave Continues to Batter the South and West

A relentless warmth wave that has despatched temperatures into the triple digits introduced Phoenix its 18th consecutive day of excessive temperatures at or above 110 levels on Monday, tying a file set in 1974, officers stated.

The warmth, which put roughly 1 / 4 of the U.S. inhabitants below a warmth advisory, was anticipated to proceed to envelope the South, the Southwest and South Florida, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service.

Greater than 70 million individuals throughout the nation have been dealing with harmful ranges of warmth as of Monday morning, in keeping with a New York Occasions evaluation of present Climate Service advisories and LandScan inhabitants knowledge.

The very best temperature ever recorded on Earth is 134 levels Fahrenheit, or 56.7 Celsius, a studying taken at Furnace Creek in Demise Valley, close to the border of Nevada and California, in 1913, in keeping with the World Meteorological Group’s World Weather and Climate Extremes Archive.