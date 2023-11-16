Day After Xi Meeting, Biden Says U.S. Has ‘Real Differences’ With China

President Biden stated Thursday that america has “actual variations with Beijing,” in the future after he held an hourslong assembly with President Xi Jinping of China at a second of deep rigidity between the 2 nations.

Chatting with executives on the APEC summit in San Francisco, Mr. Biden famous that he and Mr. Xi had agreed to renew military-to-military communication to “cut back the danger of miscalculation” — a line that obtained a spherical of applause from the room.

“We’ve got actual variations with Beijing,” Mr. Biden stated. “We’re going to proceed to deal with them with good insurance policies and powerful diplomacy.”

Mr. Biden additionally burdened {that a} robust U.S. financial system was serving to the Indo-Pacific area. The president has been pissed off that constructive information in regards to the U.S. financial system has not appeared to resonate with the general public, so on Thursday he took the chance to tick by means of the numbers.