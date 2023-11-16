Day After Xi Meeting, Biden Says U.S. Has ‘Real Differences’ With China

President Biden stated Thursday that america has “actual variations with Beijing,” in the future after he held an hourslong assembly with President Xi Jinping of China at a second of deep rigidity between the 2 nations.
Chatting with executives on the APEC summit in San Francisco, Mr. Biden famous that he and Mr. Xi had agreed to renew military-to-military communication to “cut back the danger of miscalculation” — a line that obtained a spherical of applause from the room.
“We’ve got actual variations with Beijing,” Mr. Biden stated. “We’re going to proceed to deal with them with good insurance policies and powerful diplomacy.”
Mr. Biden additionally burdened {that a} robust U.S. financial system was serving to the Indo-Pacific area. The president has been pissed off that constructive information in regards to the U.S. financial system has not appeared to resonate with the general public, so on Thursday he took the chance to tick by means of the numbers.
The American financial system grew by 4.9 p.c final quarter. Unemployment has been below 4 p.c for the previous 21 months. Inflation has come down by 65 p.c — with “extra to do” to decrease it, he stated.
“I acknowledge there’s a disconnect between the numbers and the way folks really feel about their place on this planet proper now,” Mr. Biden stated. “We will take care of the second half as nicely.”
In his remarks, Mr. Biden introduced that American companies had invested $40 billion into APEC economies this 12 months, and he inspired different leaders to enact labor protections for employees. On Thursday, he signed a presidential memorandum that detailed his administration’s dedication to employees’ rights globally, together with plans to make use of commerce enforcement actions to advertise labor rights.
The president participated in a planning lunch with leaders from different APEC economies, with matters together with job creation, provide chain stability and clear power. He instructed the group that “the impacts of local weather change are being felt essentially the most by these nations that contribute the least to the issue, together with creating nations.” Later, he promoted investments made below the Indo-Pacific Financial Framework for Prosperity settlement, a pact that goals to strengthen alliances and financial ties among the many United States and its allies in East and South Asia.
One portion of the deliberate agenda was lacking: Earlier this week, the Biden administration pulled again on plans to announce the conclusion of considerable parts of a brand new commerce pact after a number of high Democratic lawmakers threatened to oppose the deal.
Mr. Biden joined the summit, a bunch of 21 economies that encompass the Pacific Ocean, in the future after a prolonged assembly with Mr. Xi. In addition to the army settlement, the 2 agreed to work to control the manufacturing of compounds used to make fentanyl, a driver of the U.S. opioid epidemic.
Mr. Biden and his advisers say that point will inform if these agreements endure, and the primary check got here earlier than Mr. Biden left the positioning of the summit. In a information convention with reporters on Wednesday, the president reaffirmed his perception that Mr. Xi is a dictator, which infuriated the Chinese language over the summer time when he first used the time period.
“Properly, look, he’s,” Mr. Biden stated. “I imply, he’s a dictator within the sense that he — he’s a man who runs a rustic that — it’s a communist nation that’s based mostly on a type of authorities completely totally different than ours.”
Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese language overseas ministry, referred to as Mr. Biden’s remark “extraordinarily mistaken.” Nonetheless, at a dinner with American billionaires and executives held later Wednesday, Mr. Xi seemed intent on presenting his nation as a keen “associate and buddy” to america.
“The No. 1 query for us is: Are we adversaries or companions?” Mr. Xi requested. “China is able to be a associate and buddy of america.”