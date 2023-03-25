Daylight Saving row leaves Lebanon on brink of two timezones





Already going through one of many world’s worst financial crises, the Lebanese individuals might quickly face a brand new problem – two totally different timezones.

Lebanon’s authorities has determined to postpone winter clock modifications.

Daylight Saving will likely be launched from midnight on April 20 somewhat than from midnight on March 25.

No official clarification has been given for the transfer though native media recommended it was launched to coincide with Ramadan.

However the determination is going through widespread revolt, with two TV channels going forward with the clock modifications in protest.

MTV Lebanon and LBCI Lebanon say they are going to refuse to cooperate with the adjustment, saying they are going to go forward with switching to Daylight Saving Time on Saturday.

Following the announcement Center East Airways mentioned it might change the timings of all of its flights for one month, advancing the timings by one hour.

Including to the confusion, the federal government is but to say whether or not it has knowledgeable officers accountable for synchronizing instances on cell phones, laptops and different digital gadgets of the change.