Death of Tafari Campbell, Obama Family Chef, is Ruled an Accident

The non-public chef to the Obama household died of unintended drowning final month in a Martha’s Winery lake, the chief medical expert of Massachusetts has dominated, officers stated on Tuesday.

The chef, Tafari Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, Va., had been visiting the island in late July and was paddleboarding close to the previous first household’s summer season residence when he was seen struggling within the water, the Massachusetts State Police stated final month.

The chief medical expert’s workplace has decided that Mr. Campbell’s dying on July 23 was an accident, Timothy McGuirk, a spokesman for the state Government Workplace of Public Security and Safety, stated on Tuesday night time. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama weren’t residence on the time of the accident, the state police stated.

The emergency providers in Edgartown had responded to a name of a “male paddleboarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly wrestle to remain on the floor after which submerged and didn’t resurface,” the state police stated in an announcement. One other paddleboarder was on the pond with him on the time and noticed him go underwater, the police stated.