Defying U.S. Pressure, Israel Deepens Gaza Assault

Israeli forces clashed with Hamas militants throughout the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the Israeli navy stated, deepening its engagement within the decimated enclave even because the Palestinian dying toll from relentless airstrikes in 12 weeks of warfare soared larger.

The Gaza Well being Ministry reported Saturday that 165 folks had been killed in Israeli airstrikes and artillery assaults within the earlier 24 hours, including to the toll of greater than 20,000 folks killed in Gaza for the reason that warfare started with the Oct. 7 Hamas-led raids into Israel.

The Israeli navy stated late Friday that it had destroyed a Gaza Metropolis condo of the particular person it considers the mastermind of these assaults, Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas chief who sits atop the listing of the Israel navy’s most-wanted listing in Gaza.

The military stated Mr. Sinwar used the condo as a hide-out and that it destroyed a tunnel shaft found by its troops within the condo’s basement ground, in addition to an underground headquarters that served as a nerve middle for senior officers from Hamas’s navy and political wings.