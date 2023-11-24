Derek Chauvin Is Said to Have Been Stabbed in Federal Prison

Derek Chauvin, the previous Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd throughout a 2020 arrest that set off a wave of protests, was stabbed at a federal jail in Tucson, Ariz., on Friday, in keeping with two folks with information of the state of affairs.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an inmate on the Tucson jail was stabbed at 12:30 p.m., although the company’s assertion didn’t establish Mr. Chauvin, 47, by identify. No different inmates or jail workers had been injured, and the state of affairs was shortly contained, in keeping with the folks acquainted with the state of affairs.

Emergency medical technicians “initiated lifesaving measures” earlier than transporting the inmate to an area hospital “for additional therapy and analysis,” bureau officers wrote. No particulars had been instantly out there on his situation, however one of many folks with information of the incident stated that Mr. Chauvin survived the assault.

Mr. Chauvin was serving a sentence of simply over 20 years in federal jail after he was convicted of state homicide prices and a federal cost of violating the constitutional rights of Mr. Floyd. Mr. Chauvin’s attorneys didn’t reply to requests for remark.