Derek Chauvin Is Said to Have Been Stabbed in Federal Prison

Derek Chauvin, the previous Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd throughout a 2020 arrest that set off a wave of protests, was stabbed at a federal jail in Tucson, Ariz., on Friday, in keeping with two folks with information of the state of affairs.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an inmate on the Tucson jail was stabbed at 12:30 p.m., although the company’s assertion didn’t establish Mr. Chauvin, 47, by identify. No different inmates or jail workers had been injured, and the state of affairs was shortly contained, in keeping with the folks acquainted with the state of affairs.
Emergency medical technicians “initiated lifesaving measures” earlier than transporting the inmate to an area hospital “for additional therapy and analysis,” bureau officers wrote. No particulars had been instantly out there on his situation, however one of many folks with information of the incident stated that Mr. Chauvin survived the assault.
Mr. Chauvin was serving a sentence of simply over 20 years in federal jail after he was convicted of state homicide prices and a federal cost of violating the constitutional rights of Mr. Floyd. Mr. Chauvin’s attorneys didn’t reply to requests for remark.
Mr. Chauvin, who’s white, had knelt on Mr. Floyd, who was Black, for 9 and a half minutes in Could 2020 as Mr. Floyd lay handcuffed, face down, on a South Minneapolis road nook. The killing of Mr. Floyd, 46, a safety guard and former rapper, was captured on video by a youngster, and the footage ricocheted all over the world whereas folks had been isolating amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The killing set off the most important protests of a technology, in opposition to police violence and racism, and led to a high-profile, televised trial by which Mr. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree homicide in April 2021. Three different officers who had been on the scene the place Mr. Floyd was killed had been additionally later convicted of violating Mr. Floyd’s rights.
Mr. Chauvin had sought to attraction his conviction, however as lately as this week, the Supreme Court docket had rejected his efforts.
A part of Mr. Chauvin’s plea cope with prosecutors in his federal case was that he can be allowed to serve his sentence in a federal jail, which is usually thought-about safer than a state jail.
However there have been a number of different high-profile assaults on federal prisoners lately, together with the stabbing earlier this 12 months of Larry Nassar, who had been convicted of sexually abusing younger gymnasts, and the killing in 2018 of James (Whitey) Bulger, the mobster who was murdered in a West Virginia jail.
The Related Press was the primary to report the stabbing of Mr. Chauvin.
The Bureau of Prisons has been grappling with a widespread scarcity of corrections officers and has relied on academics, case managers, counselors, amenities staff and secretaries to fill shifts.
About 21 p.c of the 20,446 positions for corrections officers funded by Congress — 4,293 guards — had been unfilled in September 2022, in keeping with a report in March 2023 by the Justice Division’s inspector normal’s workplace.
