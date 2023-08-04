DeSantis Dismisses Trump’s 2020 Election Theories as False

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida stated that claims concerning the 2020 election being stolen had been false, immediately contradicting a central argument of former President Donald J. Trump and his supporters.
The feedback went additional than Mr. DeSantis usually goes when requested about Mr. Trump’s defeat. The governor has usually tried to hedge, refusing to acknowledge that the election was pretty performed. In his response on Friday, Mr. DeSantis didn’t point out Mr. Trump by identify — saying merely that such theories had been “unsubstantiated.” However the implication was clear.
“All these theories that had been put out didn’t show to be true,” Mr. DeSantis stated in response to a reporter’s query after a marketing campaign occasion at a brewery in Northeast Iowa.
The extra aggressive response comes a day after Mr. Trump was arraigned on prices associated to his plot to overturn the 2020 election, and as Mr. DeSantis’s marketing campaign struggles to achieve traction and burns by way of money.
On Friday, Mr. DeSantis was dealt one other blow: Robert Bigelow, the largest particular person donor to By no means Again Down, the tremendous PAC supporting Mr. DeSantis, informed Reuters he would cease giving cash to the group until Mr. DeSantis took a extra reasonable strategy and received different main donors on board.
As he has courted Mr. Trump’s voters, Mr. DeSantis has blasted the prosecution within the election case as politically motivated and has stated that he didn’t need to see Mr. Trump charged. His new feedback counsel that Mr. Trump’s authorized peril could have altered his political calculation.
Mr. DeSantis additionally prompt on Friday that he would pardon Mr. Trump, ought to the previous president be convicted within the election case.
“I don’t assume it’s in the most effective curiosity of the nation to have a former president that’s nearly 80 years outdated go to jail,” he informed reporters at a marketing campaign cease in Waverly, Iowa. It was a solution that, by invoking Mr. Trump’s age, additionally served to spotlight the distinction with Mr. DeSantis, who’s 44.
“And identical to Ford pardoned Nixon, typically you’ve received to place these things behind you, and we have to begin specializing in issues having to do with the nation’s future,” Mr. DeSantis stated, and added: “This election must be about Jan. 20, 2025, not Jan. 6, 2021.”
However his remarks concerning the 2020 election have beforehand been far more circumspect. He usually makes use of such questions on the topic to speak about electability, lament the “tradition of shedding” that has developed amongst Republicans below Mr. Trump’s management and boast concerning the safety of Florida’s elections.
On Friday, Mr. DeSantis did criticize elements of the 2020 election, together with modifications to voting procedures made due to the coronavirus pandemic. However he particularly dismissed one significantly far-fetched principle that Venezuela, now led by President Nicolás Maduro, hacked voting machines.
“It was not an election that was performed the way in which I feel that we need to, however that’s completely different than saying Maduro stole votes or one thing like that,” he stated. “These theories, you already know, proved to be unsubstantiated.”
Mr. DeSantis additionally stated he didn’t have a lot time to look at protection of his chief rival’s arraignment on Thursday.
“I noticed a bit of bit,” he stated. “Sadly, one of many issues as governor that it’s important to do is oversee executions. So we had an execution yesterday, so I used to be tied up with that for a lot of the day.”