DeSantis Dismisses Trump’s 2020 Election Theories as False

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida stated that claims concerning the 2020 election being stolen had been false, immediately contradicting a central argument of former President Donald J. Trump and his supporters.

The feedback went additional than Mr. DeSantis usually goes when requested about Mr. Trump’s defeat. The governor has usually tried to hedge, refusing to acknowledge that the election was pretty performed. In his response on Friday, Mr. DeSantis didn’t point out Mr. Trump by identify — saying merely that such theories had been “unsubstantiated.” However the implication was clear.

“All these theories that had been put out didn’t show to be true,” Mr. DeSantis stated in response to a reporter’s query after a marketing campaign occasion at a brewery in Northeast Iowa.

The extra aggressive response comes a day after Mr. Trump was arraigned on prices associated to his plot to overturn the 2020 election, and as Mr. DeSantis’s marketing campaign struggles to achieve traction and burns by way of money.