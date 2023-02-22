Details Emerge in Killing of Reporter, Woman and 9-Year-old Near Orlando

A person who fatally shot a 38-year-old girl on Wednesday morning in Orange County, Fla., returned to the scene later within the day and went on a taking pictures spree, the authorities mentioned, killing a 24-year-old TV information reporter who had been overlaying the unique murder and a 9-year-old at a close-by dwelling.

The gunman shot two different individuals in Pine Hills, Fla., the Orange County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned in a information convention on Wednesday: the mom of the 9-year-old and a photographer who labored with the TV information reporter at Spectrum Information 13 in Orlando. They had been each in important situation on Wednesday night time.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Workplace released the names of the victims: Dylan Lyons, 24, Nathacha Augustin, 38, and T’yonna Main, 9.

A suspect, whom the authorities recognized as Keith Melvin Moses, 19, was in custody by Wednesday night and was charged with one depend of homicide in reference to the killing of the 38-year-old, whom the police beforehand described as being in her 20s.