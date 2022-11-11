Director-General urges for investigation into death of radio journalist Garry Tess in Haiti

The Director-Normal of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, has known as on the authorities to research the demise of Garry Tess, whose physique was present in Les Cayes, southen Haiti, on 24 October.
I deplore the demise of Garry Tess. I name on the authorities to research the causes of Garry Tess’s demise and set up its potential relation to his work as a journalist.
Audrey Azoulay
UNESCO Director-Normal
Garry Tess, the host of the favored Gran Lakou programme on privately-owned Radio Lébon, had been lacking since 18 October. He was additionally a lawyer.
UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists by means of international awareness-raising, capability constructing and by coordinating the implementation of the UN Plan of Action on the Security of Journalists and the Concern of Impunity.
See additionally: UNESCO observatory of killed journalists