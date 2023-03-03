Disneyland removes controversial ‘zip-a-dee-doo-dah’ lyric from its parade



New York

CNN

—



Disneyland has eliminated the “zip-a-dee-doo-dah” lyric performed throughout its park parades as a result of it comes from a film that has been criticized for racist portrayals of Black Individuals.

The lyric initially appeared within the “Magic Occurs” parade when it debuted in March 2020. The parade just lately returned after a virtually three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Upon its re-introduction final month, spectators of the twice-daily parade, described as “celebrating magical moments from legendary Disney tales” on its web site, now hear the lyric — “consider the happiest issues” from “Peter Pan”— instead.

The change to the parade’s lyrics was first reported within the OC Register.

The track “Zip-a-dee-doo-dah” originated within the 1946 movie “Music of the South” that has lengthy been criticized for stereotypes of “religious” Black males and its seemingly nostalgic view of the antebellum South.

Disney is within the technique of slicing references to the movie in different components of it parks. In 2020, Disney Parks and Resorts introduced that Splash Mountain was being “fully reimagined” at each Disneyland and Walt Disney World, as a result of the log flume experience is predicated on “Music of the South.” It’s being revamped to star the characters from the 2009 animated movie, “The Princess and the Frog,” which options Disney’s first Black princess.

Disney



(DIS) stated on the time that the brand new Splash Mountain idea is “inclusive” and “one that each one of our friends can join with and be impressed by.” The Splash Mountain experience at Walt Disney



(DIS) World in Orlando has already been closed for transforming. The brand new attraction is anticipated to open at each US resorts in 2024.

Disneyland officers informed the OC Register in 2020 that the elimination of the “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” track from the theme park resort is a part of a steady course of to ship an atmosphere that options tales which might be related and inclusive. The OC Register additionally experiences that in 2020, the track was faraway from music performed in Downtown Disney, the purchasing and eating district of the Disneyland resort, and in 2021 it was faraway from the music performed on the King Arthur Carrousel.

“Music of the South” is so controversial that Disney has locked it away for many years and even stored it off the in depth library of Disney+. Modifications to the log flume experience got here after Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 that spurred deep dialog and introspection in Hollywood concerning depictions of race in widespread tradition.