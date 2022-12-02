DNC Panel Supports Biden’s Plan to Make South Carolina First Primary in 2024

Republicans have already agreed to their very own early-state lineup of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

The Guidelines and Bylaws committee’s vote got here a day after Mr. Biden despatched a letter to members laying out his standards for the early-voting window. In it, he rejected caucuses — successfully dealing a mortal blow to the troubled Iowa caucuses, which struggled for days to ship leads to 2020.

After Mr. Biden got here in fourth place in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire, two states with excessive percentages of white voters, he confirmed new indicators of political life in Nevada. And it was South Carolina’s major, with massive numbers of Black voters, that revived his candidacy and propelled him by Tremendous Tuesday and to the nomination.

“Protection, schooling, agriculture, manufacturing — South Carolina is an ideal laboratory,” stated Consultant James E. Clyburn, the South Carolina Democrat whose endorsement of Mr. Biden in 2020 performed an important function within the president’s victory within the state. “That’s why the individuals who do nicely in South Carolina find yourself doing fairly good within the common.”

Mr. Clyburn stated that he had urged Mr. Biden to maintain South Carolina within the early-state window — “first, second, third or fourth, didn’t matter to me” — however that he had realized of the state’s attainable elevation to the kickoff major on Thursday from the president.

Jaime Harrison, the chairman of the D.N.C., who can be from South Carolina, stated he had discovered at Thursday evening’s state dinner.

Mr. Biden has urged the Guidelines and Bylaws Committee to evaluate the calendar each 4 years, and the committee embraced an amendment to get that course of underway.

“Nevada nonetheless has the strongest argument for being the first-in-the-nation major,” Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, the state’s senators, stated in a joint assertion. “We are going to hold making our case for 2028.”

