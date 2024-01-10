Dominican Army asserts adequate Border reinforcement amidst Haitian crisis











Santo Domingo.- Normal Commander of the Dominican Military, Carlos Fernández Onofre, affirmed that the border is sufficiently strengthened and there’s no want for extra measures, regardless of the continuing disaster in Haiti. He assured that the Military has ample personnel throughout all models, from Monte Cristi to Pedernales, to successfully fulfill their mission.

Fernández Onofre additionally talked about the Military’s latest achievements in border operations. Within the coming hours, roughly 4 million models of cigarettes, just lately seized, might be handed over to the Specialised Gas Management Corps (Ceccom) and the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, and Mypimes.

Moreover, efforts are being made to forestall the re-entry of a whole lot of undocumented Haitians who voluntarily returned to Haiti for the Christmas season.

At a latest switch of command ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Joel Marte Rodríguez assumed the position of the brand new commander of the Tenth Battalion, succeeding Colonel Domingo Cruz Sosa. Cruz Sosa known as for assist for the brand new commander to proceed the Military’s work on the border. Marte Rodríguez emphasised teamwork, respect, humility, and loyalty in his handle to the troopers.

The ceremony, led by Fernández Onofre, symbolizes routine adjustments in command throughout the Armed Forces. The occasion was attended by notable figures together with Governor Rosalba Milagros Peña, Mayor Santiago Riveron, and Brigadier Normal Paino Sánchez Perdomo.