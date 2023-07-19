Dozens of Domesticated Rabbits Are Overwhelming a Florida Neighborhood

Two years in the past, Courtney Turney encountered the rabbits when her 100-pound hound combine dragged her throughout a neighbor’s garden. “In Florida, we don’t have bunnies, so I wasn’t anticipating a bunny,” she stated, however “the canine noticed it and took after it — and that’s the primary time I observed them.”

Now, “there’s rather a lot,” stated Ms. Turney, who has lived within the neighborhood for practically three years. “They’re completely lovely,” she added. Rabbits are recognized to breed quickly; feminine rabbits usually have between 4 and eight litters yearly, specialists say.

The rabbits sprint throughout streets and burrow in yards. Some have eaten by way of wires and gotten in the way in which of cyclists and motorists, a spokesperson for Wilton Manors stated, issues residents have shared with the town.

This spring, plans for the rabbits’ elimination grew to become a topic of debate in metropolis boards.

At a city commission meeting in April, native leaders mentioned choices proposed by Gary Blocker, the chief of police in Wilton Manors. Chief Blocker urged the town contract a trapping service. Chris Caputo, a commissioner, stated he was involved that if the trappers “haven’t any place to place them, both we have to discover houses for them ourselves or they’re going to be euthanized.” He added, “We’re going to have residents upset about that as effectively.”

In a Facebook post, Mr. Caputo known as the trapping effort a “Bunny Blitz.”

The chance that the bunnies can be euthanized struck concern in some residents, together with Alicia Griggs, who has lived on Jenada Isles for 39 years. She stated on Monday that whereas the town had agreed as a substitute to rent a rescue group, “it’s been three months now and so they’re nonetheless dragging their ft.”