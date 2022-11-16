DR expels up to 700 Haitians daily, vows to return even more

Haiti’s closest neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has intensified the expulsion of Haitians – sending a minimum of 108,000 throughout the shared border this yr – as its leaders insist they can’t be “requested to do extra” to assist Haiti.
A wide range of organizations have offered an array of statistics concerning the quantity returned, with variations within the time intervals they compiled data.
- Between August and October, the DR repatriated 60,204 Haitians, bringing the entire quantity for this yr to 108,436, a spokesman for the DR President’s workplace, Homero Figueroa, stated in a Nov.9 tweet.
- An estimated 8,660 have been despatched again throughout the border, with 1,500 turned away, in October alone, based on GARR, which in French stands for Assist Group for Repatriated and Refugees, a watchdog and advocacy group. Within the October report, GARR stated the repatriated embody 1,732 girls, 6,442 males, 79 women and 306 boys.
- From Oct. 17 to 24, GARR reported, a minimum of 5,000 Haitians had been returned.
- In all, GARR acknowledged, between 300 and 700 Haitians are returned every day from numerous regional cities bordering the 2 nations, comparable to Cornillon, Savanette and Fonds-Verrettes, by way of the land border.
GARR stated the DR can be violating repatriation guidelines between the 2 nations that ban repatriation after 6 p.m.
