DR expels up to 700 Haitians daily, vows to return even more

Haiti’s closest neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has intensified the expulsion of Haitians – sending a minimum of 108,000 throughout the shared border this yr – as its leaders insist they can’t be “requested to do extra” to assist Haiti.

A wide range of organizations have offered an array of statistics concerning the quantity returned, with variations within the time intervals they compiled data.

Between August and October, the DR repatriated 60,204 Haitians, bringing the entire quantity for this yr to 108,436, a spokesman for the DR President’s workplace, Homero Figueroa, stated in a Nov.9 tweet.

An estimated 8,660 have been despatched again throughout the border, with 1,500 turned away, in October alone, based on GARR, which in French stands for Assist Group for Repatriated and Refugees, a watchdog and advocacy group. Within the October report, GARR stated the repatriated embody 1,732 girls, 6,442 males, 79 women and 306 boys.

From Oct. 17 to 24, GARR reported, a minimum of 5,000 Haitians had been returned.

In all, GARR acknowledged, between 300 and 700 Haitians are returned every day from numerous regional cities bordering the 2 nations, comparable to Cornillon, Savanette and Fonds-Verrettes, by way of the land border.

GARR stated the DR can be violating repatriation guidelines between the 2 nations that ban repatriation after 6 p.m.

