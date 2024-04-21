Driver Kills 2 Children at Birthday Party at Swan Boat Club, Michigan

A drunken driver plowed right into a constructing the place a youngsters’s party was being held in Michigan on Saturday afternoon, killing two younger siblings and injuring no less than 15 different individuals, the police mentioned.

An 8-year-old woman and her 5-year-old brother had been killed when the driving force, a 66-year-old lady, drove by way of a wall of the Swan Boat Membership in Monroe County, the place the celebration was being held, at about 3 p.m., Troy Goodnough, the Monroe County sheriff, mentioned at a news conference on Saturday night. The membership is in Berlin Township, southwest of Detroit and close to the city of Newport.

Fifteen individuals had been injured, together with three youngsters and 6 adults who sustained life-threatening accidents and had been pushed or airlifted to native hospitals, Sheriff Goodnough mentioned. He gave no additional particulars in regards to the driver, however mentioned that the police had been executing a search warrant at a close-by tavern the place she could have been earlier than the crash.

The motive force has been taken into police custody and is at present on the Monroe County jail, Sheriff Goodnough mentioned. She has been charged with working a automobile whereas intoxicated inflicting loss of life, and is more likely to face extra felony fees, he mentioned.