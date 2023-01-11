Dual British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari sentenced to death for spying for UK





CNN

—



Alireza Akbari, a twin British-Iranian citizen and former Iranian official, has been sentenced to dying in Iran for spying for the UK, based on Iranian judiciary-affiliated outlet Mizan on Wednesday.

Akbari beforehand served as Iran’s deputy protection minister and was the pinnacle of the Strategic Analysis Institute, in addition to a member of the navy group that applied the United Nations decision that ended the Iran-Iraq battle, based on Iranian pro-reform outlet Shargh Each day.

In accordance with the allegations in Mizan, Akbari “a while in the past was arrested for spying in opposition to this nation. On this foundation and after submitting an indictment in opposition to the accused, the file was referred to court docket and hearings had been held within the presence of the accused’s lawyer and based mostly on the legitimate paperwork on this particular person’s file, he was sentenced to dying for spying for the UK.”

The British authorities has referred to as for Iran to halt the execution and launch Akbari. The BBC has reported Akbari was arrested in 2019 and that he served underneath Iranian President Mohammad Khatami, a reformist who was in workplace from 1997 to 2005.

Akbari appealed the choice, and after reviewing the case, Iran’s Supreme Court docket upheld the dying sentence, based on Mizan. The outlet claims Iran’s intelligence ministry confirmed that Akbari was an secret agent for the British secret intelligence service MI6, alleging that he collected “necessary nationwide data and supplied it in a completely conscious and knowledgeable method.”

“This spy was within the technique of acquiring a visa from the British Embassy by intelligence brokers stationed there,” Mizan mentioned.

UK Overseas Secretary James Cleverly referred to as for the execution to be halted. “Iran should halt the execution of British-Iranian nationwide Alireza Akbari and instantly launch him. This can be a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has complete disregard for human life,” he mentioned in a tweet.

A UK Overseas Workplace spokesperson instructed CNN it was supporting Akbari’s household “and have repeatedly raised his case with the Iranian authorities. Our precedence is securing his rapid launch and we’ve got reiterated our request for pressing consular entry.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has lengthy ranked among the many world’s high executioners.

The regime executed 314 folks in 2021, 20% greater than the earlier yr, rights group Amnesty Worldwide mentioned in a report from Could 2022. Lots of these needed to do with drug-related crimes.

Final weekend, Iran executed two protesters charged with killing safety personnel, inflicting a world outcry. Critics mentioned that the executions had been a results of hasty sham trials.