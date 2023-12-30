Dumornay finishes fourth in IFFHS women’s world best youth player

A prestigious soccer statistics group ranked Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay because the fourth finest younger feminine participant of the 12 months on Thursday after the midfielder put up a number of astonishing performances in numerous glamorous competitions such because the Women’s World Cup and in France’s prime division.

Dumornay amassed 25 factors within the Worldwide Soccer Federation of Historical past and Statistics (IFFHS) rating of the Girls’s World Greatest Youth (U20) Participant 2023 to complete fourth. Gamers needed to be lower than 20 years of age to be chosen they usually have been ranked through a world-wide voting system composed of IFFHS members, soccer federations around the globe, specialists and extra.

