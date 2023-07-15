Escaped ‘Survivalist’ Murder Suspect Apprehended

A manhunt for a homicide suspect who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail on July 6 by tying bedsheets collectively to climb down from a roof ended on Saturday, the authorities mentioned.

The suspect, Michael Burham, 34, who escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania, was captured on Saturday, mentioned Myles Snyder, a spokesman with the Pennsylvania State Police.

It was not instantly clear the place Mr. Burham was taken into custody.

On the time of his escape, Mr. Burham, who had been in jail since Might, was being held in lieu of $1 million bail on kidnapping, housebreaking and associated expenses, in keeping with the Pennsylvania State Police, who mentioned he was additionally a suspect in a murder investigation.

The authorities mentioned Mr. Burham had climbed on high of train gear after which out a metallic gated roof. Then, they mentioned, he used bedsheets he had tied collectively to climb down and get away.