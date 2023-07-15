Escaped ‘Survivalist’ Murder Suspect Apprehended

A manhunt for a homicide suspect who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail on July 6 by tying bedsheets collectively to climb down from a roof ended on Saturday, the authorities mentioned.
The suspect, Michael Burham, 34, who escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania, was captured on Saturday, mentioned Myles Snyder, a spokesman with the Pennsylvania State Police.
It was not instantly clear the place Mr. Burham was taken into custody.
On the time of his escape, Mr. Burham, who had been in jail since Might, was being held in lieu of $1 million bail on kidnapping, housebreaking and associated expenses, in keeping with the Pennsylvania State Police, who mentioned he was additionally a suspect in a murder investigation.
The authorities mentioned Mr. Burham had climbed on high of train gear after which out a metallic gated roof. Then, they mentioned, he used bedsheets he had tied collectively to climb down and get away.
The authorities believed he may need been hiding within the steep, rugged wilderness close to the town of Warren, which is about 20 miles south of Jamestown, N.Y.
Warren borders the Allegheny National Forest, which covers greater than half 1,000,000 acres of rural Pennsylvania.
Greater than 200 regulation enforcement officers from varied regulation enforcement businesses had been combing northwestern Pennsylvania looking for Mr. Burham, Lt. Col. George Bivens, a deputy commissioner for the Pennsylvania State Police, mentioned at a information convention on Thursday.
Mr. Burnham had final been seen sporting a denim jacket, an orange-striped jail jumpsuit and orange Crocs.
The police have described Mr. Burham as a self-taught survivalist who had navy coaching. In addition they mentioned that they’d discovered stockpiles of provides and camp websites that he may need used.
Col. Bivens mentioned a earlier information convention that as a survivalist, Mr. Burham “tried to be prepared, if you’ll, to spend time within the woods.”
In Might, the F.B.I. arrested Mr. Burham in South Carolina after a separate dayslong manhunt for what it described as a “spree of alleged crimes,” together with a sexual assault in Jamestown, and the kidnapping of an older couple in Pennsylvania.
The couple advised the authorities that Mr. Burham had kidnapped them from their residence, drove them in their very own automobile to South Carolina, then launched them with out harm. The authorities credited an observant citizen who noticed Mr. Burham and known as 911, resulting in his arrest.
Orlando Mayorquin and Eduardo Medina contributed reporting.