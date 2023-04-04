Evan Gershkovich Covered Repressed Russian Journalists. Now They Are Covering Him.

His arrest was a second that crystallized simply how far and how briskly President Vladimir V. Putin’s Russia has morphed right into a police state wherein nobody is secure — not even a journalist formally accredited by Russia’s Overseas Ministry.

However in these previous few terrible days, I’ve additionally skilled one thing else: the outburst of solidarity for Evan by Russians who themselves have struggled to inform their nation’s story and make it a greater place, usually at nice price.

The most recent occasion got here on Tuesday, when Russia’s main impartial journalists published an open letter demanding the quick launch “of our colleague Evan Gershkovich.” Later within the day, The Journal said that Evan’s legal professionals had been lastly capable of go to him in jail. They reported that “Evan’s well being is nice, and he’s grateful for the outpouring of assist from world wide.”

We’re seeing, I’ve realized, an affirmation of Evan’s dedication to telling Russia’s complicated story to the world, chronicling each the roots of Mr. Putin’s energy and the individuals who have challenged their nation’s authoritarian swing. It’s one I’ve discovered profoundly transferring, having bonded with Evan throughout our shared 4 years in Moscow (I left in March 2022) over our frequent fascination with Russia, which I, too, explored as an American journalist of Russian heritage.

In 2019, working at The Moscow Occasions in his first job after he arrived from New York, he wrote a narrative headlined: “Meet the Folks Working to Assist Detained Russian Protesters.” It was about OVD-Data, the group that contacted me so rapidly after Evan was detained; its coordinator, Evan wrote in 2019, “has been sleeping for about three hours an evening over the previous a number of weeks, whereas the workplace has been staffed across the clock.”