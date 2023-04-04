Evan Gershkovich Covered Repressed Russian Journalists. Now They Are Covering Him.

The pressing message arrived from a Russian human rights group that aids individuals caught up within the Kremlin’s crackdown on dissent.
“Pals, sorry!” the spokeswoman for the group, referred to as OVD-Data, wrote to me and different New York Occasions colleagues final Thursday. “Does anybody have contacts within the management of The Wall Road Journal?”
Lower than half an hour had handed since Russia introduced the detention of Evan Gershkovich, my buddy and a Moscow correspondent for The Journal, on accusations of espionage that The Journal, press advocacy teams and the USA authorities have firmly rejected.
It’s probably the most brazen assaults on press freedom wherever in years. He’s the American-born son of Soviet Jewish émigrés, a former worker of The New York Occasions, and now, primarily, a hostage of the Russian state.
His arrest was a second that crystallized simply how far and how briskly President Vladimir V. Putin’s Russia has morphed right into a police state wherein nobody is secure — not even a journalist formally accredited by Russia’s Overseas Ministry.
However in these previous few terrible days, I’ve additionally skilled one thing else: the outburst of solidarity for Evan by Russians who themselves have struggled to inform their nation’s story and make it a greater place, usually at nice price.
The most recent occasion got here on Tuesday, when Russia’s main impartial journalists published an open letter demanding the quick launch “of our colleague Evan Gershkovich.” Later within the day, The Journal said that Evan’s legal professionals had been lastly capable of go to him in jail. They reported that “Evan’s well being is nice, and he’s grateful for the outpouring of assist from world wide.”
We’re seeing, I’ve realized, an affirmation of Evan’s dedication to telling Russia’s complicated story to the world, chronicling each the roots of Mr. Putin’s energy and the individuals who have challenged their nation’s authoritarian swing. It’s one I’ve discovered profoundly transferring, having bonded with Evan throughout our shared 4 years in Moscow (I left in March 2022) over our frequent fascination with Russia, which I, too, explored as an American journalist of Russian heritage.
In 2019, working at The Moscow Occasions in his first job after he arrived from New York, he wrote a narrative headlined: “Meet the Folks Working to Assist Detained Russian Protesters.” It was about OVD-Data, the group that contacted me so rapidly after Evan was detained; its coordinator, Evan wrote in 2019, “has been sleeping for about three hours an evening over the previous a number of weeks, whereas the workplace has been staffed across the clock.”
This past January, he turned to OVD-Info again in a bit on Russians mourning Ukrainians killed within the struggle. He famous that “on a weblog run by the group, a brand new publish with an image of a Russian detained for holding a poster saying ‘No to struggle’ or ‘Peace for the world’ seems practically day-after-day.”
Now, it’s OVD-Data and different Russian rights teams, in addition to impartial Russian journalists, which can be giving voice to Evan’s plight, flipping the equation after so a few years of Western journalists working to shine a light-weight on the crackdown on free speech in Russia.
That January article seems in The Journal’s powerful compilation of Evan’s stories on wartime Russia — on the invasion’s supporters and opponents, on life in Moscow, on Mr. Putin himself. It made me mirror on his skilled devotion to unflinchingly masking Russia, which is intertwined with the numerous connections he made to the Russian individuals.
One in every of them is Ksenia Mironova, 25, an exiled Russian journalist now dwelling in Riga, Latvia, who met Evan when she was working at TV Rain, the impartial Russian tv channel compelled to go away the nation after the beginning of the struggle. I don’t know her personally, however I texted her over the weekend to ask her to assist me ship Evan a letter in jail.
Ms. Mironova’s fiancé, the journalist Ivan Safronov, was arrested on suspicion of treason in 2020; held in Lefortovo, the identical, brutally isolating Moscow jail the place Evan is now; and sentenced to 22 years in jail, the place he stays at present. The imprisonment of Mr. Safronov, 32, was broadly seen as retribution for his scoops in regards to the nation’s military-industrial complicated.
After she noticed the information of Evan’s arrest — first revealed by impartial journalists from Yekaterinburg, the Ural Mountains metropolis the place he was detained — Ms. Mironova rushed to a studio to document a particular episode of her podcast dedicated to the households of Russian political prisoners.
“This video — it’s at the exact same place,” she says, describing her “flashbacks” upon seeing movies of Evan being led into the Lefortovo courthouse. “This automotive that they introduced him in — I perceive that the automotive seems to be precisely just like the automotive that they introduced Safronov in.”
Later that day, she set to work on a Google Doc: find out how to ship Evan letters and books, together with a 23-point checklist of primary gadgets (“earplugs!!!”) that must be included in his first care bundle.
“I do know that that is what I can do to assist proper now,” she instructed me on the cellphone later.
She defined that the earplugs had been wanted to tune out the frequent loud clicking sound that the wardens made within the Lefortovo corridors after they had been escorting prisoners to inform different wardens of their strategy. That approach, the wardens may guarantee that inmates had no probability to work together.
This sample — of Russians leaping in to assist Evan — has performed out time and again. MediaZona, an impartial media outlet centered on Russia’s prison justice system, supplied minute-by-minute updates on Evan’s arrest in a live-blog on its web site. A MediaZona reporter managed to make his approach into the court docket constructing and filmed Evan being led previous a stairwell, his arms cuffed in entrance of him and an officer’s hand on his again.
On YouTube — crucial medium today for Russians searching for alternate options to Kremlin propaganda — Russian journalists who themselves had suffered from Mr. Putin’s suppression of press freedom spoke of their shock about Evan’s arrest.
“This may make the image of Russia foggier nonetheless,” said Maksim Kurnikov, a broadcast journalist in exile in Berlin. “Proper now, in fact, international journalists are the principle supply of details about what is occurring on the bottom.”
Up till Evan’s arrest, the Kremlin’s wartime crackdown on what remained of impartial journalism inside Russia centered on Russian-language publications. It was Russian reporters who had been prosecuted underneath the censorship regulation that made a lot as calling the struggle a “struggle,” moderately than the Kremlin’s time period of a “particular army operation,” a prison offense.
A Siberian journalist, Maria Ponomarenko, was sentenced to 6 years in jail in February for “the general public dissemination of knowingly false data” in regards to the Russian army — in her case for writing in regards to the Russian airstrike on a theater within the Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol.
However Western reporters went untouched by the regulation, and Russia’s Overseas Ministry continued renewing their accreditations.
Because of this, after suspending operations in Russia within the weeks after the invasion, some Western information shops decided that they might settle for the dangers of reporting within the nation, whilst Russian journalists stayed away. Evan resumed submitting tales from Russia, as did The New York Occasions’s Valerie Hopkins. Their tales about circumstances on the bottom in Russia had been broadly translated and cited by Russian journalists based mostly overseas.
“What makes Western journalists so harmful to the Russian authorities?” Mr. Kurnikov requested on YouTube. “These are world-renowned media that you would be able to’t ignore.”
Evan knew the dangers of reporting in Russia, and I’m positive that, like me, he typically discovered himself imagining what it will be prefer to be arrested on bogus fees.
However Evan noticed the flexibility to function in Russia as bestowing upon him an necessary journalistic mission; I may sense that at any time when I noticed him within the final 12 months — most just lately in early January when he visited Berlin.
Evan and a few mates stopped by a Russian grocery store down the road, purchased a can of salmon roe within the Russian New 12 months’s custom, and introduced it to my house. We additionally chatted about The Journal, the place I spent the primary 9 years of my profession.
Over the weekend, I went on an internet site used for contacting inmates in Russian prisons to ship Evan a letter. I crammed out the net kind, however the text-message service to substantiate my cellphone quantity wasn’t working. At a loss, I texted Ms. Mironova.
“I’ll attempt it on mine,” she wrote, and despatched me her quantity.
It labored.