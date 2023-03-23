Fact Check: The Ties Between Alvin Bragg and George Soros

WASHINGTON — As a possible indictment looms over former President Donald J. Trump, he and his allies have sought to tie the Manhattan district legal professional bringing the case to a well-known Republican specter: George Soros, the financier and Democratic megadonor.
Mr. Soros, who has backed Democratic candidates and causes in addition to democracy and human rights world wide, has for years been a boogeyman on the correct, confronting assaults that painting him as a “globalist” mastermind and that usually veer into antisemitic tropes.
The connections between him and Alvin L. Bragg, the Manhattan district legal professional, are actual however overstated. In actuality, Mr. Soros donated to a liberal group that endorses progressive prosecutors and helps efforts to overtake the prison justice system — consistent with causes that he has publicly supported for years. That group used a good portion of the cash to assist Mr. Bragg in his 2021 marketing campaign.
A spokesman for Mr. Soros mentioned that the 2 males had by no means met, nor had Mr. Soros given cash on to Mr. Bragg’s marketing campaign.
Right here’s a reality examine.
What Was Stated
“Alvin Bragg acquired in EXCESS OF ONE MILLION DOLLARS from the Radical Left Enemy of ‘TRUMP,’ George Soros.”
— Mr. Trump, in a Reality Social publish on Monday
“Alvin Bragg is purchased by George Soros. He permits violent criminals to stroll the streets of New York Metropolis, however will prosecute the doubtless Republican nominee (and former president) on a baseless misdemeanor cost. These persons are making an attempt to show America right into a third-world nation.”
— Senator J.D. Vance, Republican of Ohio, in a Twitter post on Saturday
“Alvin Bragg is purchased and paid for by George Soros and has repeatedly confirmed his hatred for President Trump primarily based on purely political motives.”
— Consultant Anna Paulina Luna, Republican of Florida, in a Twitter post on Saturday
These claims are exaggerated.
Whereas the hyperlink between Mr. Bragg and Mr. Soros exists, arguments that the district legal professional was “purchased” by the philanthropist are deceptive.
Mr. Bragg announced his candidacy for the place in June 2019. Almost two years later, on Might 8, 2021, the political arm of Coloration of Change, a progressive prison justice group, endorsed him. It pledged to spend $1 million on direct mailers, on-the-ground campaigning and voter turnout efforts on his behalf. (It didn’t donate to Mr. Bragg’s marketing campaign instantly.) Just a few days later, on Might 14, Mr. Soros contributed $1 million to the group, which meant to assist Mr. Bragg with the cash.
Coloration of Change didn’t meet its pledge. It will definitely spent almost $500,000 in assist of Mr. Bragg. That amounted to about 11 % of the group’s $4.6 million in total spending in the course of the 2021-22 election cycle, in keeping with the marketing campaign finance web site Open Secrets and techniques.
A spokeswoman for the political arm of Coloration of Change mentioned that the group reviewed and interviewed reform-minded district legal professional candidates every election cycle, and that the method was unbiased of funders. Mr. Soros was simply one in every of many massive donors to the group. Previous donors included members of the wealthy Pritzker family, the Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and the hip-hop group the Beastie Boys.
Mr. Bragg was not the one candidate Coloration of Change endorsed and aided by way of organizing efforts in 2021. The group additionally helped re-elect Larry Krasner, the district legal professional of Philadelphia, by contacting greater than 300,000 voters and sending almost 200,000 items of junk mail on his behalf. As well as, it operated telephone banks, ran ads and mobilized voters to assist a neighborhood candidate in Virginia and a poll initiative in Minneapolis.
Nor was Mr. Soros’s $1 million contribution notably uncommon. Mr. Soros gave to the group a number of occasions earlier than it endorsed Mr. Bragg; he personally donated $450,000 between 2016 and 2018, and his political motion committee, Democracy PAC, gave $2.5 million in 2020.
None of that cash was earmarked for Mr. Bragg’s marketing campaign, and neither Mr. Soros nor Democracy PAC contributed to Mr. Bragg’s marketing campaign, in keeping with Michael Vachon, a spokesman for Mr. Soros.
“George Soros and Alvin Bragg have by no means met in individual or spoken by phone, electronic mail, Zoom, and so on.,” Mr. Vachon mentioned. “There was no contact between the 2.”
Mr. Vachon additionally famous that Mr. Soros had been open about his yearslong assist of progressive prosecutors. In a 2022 op-ed article in The Wall Road Journal, Mr. Soros defined his ideas on overhauling the prison justice system and wrote that “the thought we have to select between justice and security is fake.”
“I’ve supported the election (and extra not too long ago the re-election) of prosecutors who assist reform,” he wrote. “I’ve carried out it transparently, and I’ve no intention of stopping.”