Fact Check: The Ties Between Alvin Bragg and George Soros

WASHINGTON — As a possible indictment looms over former President Donald J. Trump, he and his allies have sought to tie the Manhattan district legal professional bringing the case to a well-known Republican specter: George Soros, the financier and Democratic megadonor.

Mr. Soros, who has backed Democratic candidates and causes in addition to democracy and human rights world wide, has for years been a boogeyman on the correct, confronting assaults that painting him as a “globalist” mastermind and that usually veer into antisemitic tropes.

The connections between him and Alvin L. Bragg, the Manhattan district legal professional, are actual however overstated. In actuality, Mr. Soros donated to a liberal group that endorses progressive prosecutors and helps efforts to overtake the prison justice system — consistent with causes that he has publicly supported for years. That group used a good portion of the cash to assist Mr. Bragg in his 2021 marketing campaign.

A spokesman for Mr. Soros mentioned that the 2 males had by no means met, nor had Mr. Soros given cash on to Mr. Bragg’s marketing campaign.