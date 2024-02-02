Fani Willis Admits Relationship With Nathan Wade in Trump Georgia Case

Fani T. Willis, the district lawyer prosecuting the Georgia election interference case towards former President Donald J. Trump, acknowledged on Friday a “private relationship” with a prosecutor she employed to handle the case however argued that it was not a motive to disqualify her or her workplace from it.

The admission got here virtually a month after allegations of an “improper, clandestine private relationship” between the 2 surfaced in a movement from one in every of Mr. Trump’s co-defendants. The movement seeks to disqualify each prosecutors and Ms. Willis’s complete workplace from dealing with the case — an effort that, if profitable, would possible sow chaos for an unprecedented racketeering prosecution of a former president.

“Whereas the allegations raised within the numerous motions are salacious and garnered the media consideration they had been designed to acquire, none present this Court docket with any foundation upon which to order the reduction they search,” Ms. Willis’s submitting stated, including that her relationship with the prosecutor, Nathan J. Wade, “has by no means concerned direct or oblique monetary profit” to Ms. Willis.

The submitting included an affidavit from Mr. Wade asserting that the connection began solely after Mr. Wade had been employed.