Fetterman’s Blue-Collar Allure Is Tested in Pennsylvania Senate Race

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — “I don’t need to inform you that it’s laborious to be a Democrat in Westmoreland County.”

So started the chairwoman of the Westmoreland Democratic Get together, Michelle McFall, as she launched Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania to supporters this week within the deep-red exurbs of Pittsburgh.

About 100 folks have been gathered in a car parking zone behind the Fetterman marketing campaign bus, emblazoned with the slogan “Each County, Each Vote.” That’s the technique on which Mr. Fetterman has constructed his Senate candidacy — introduced final yr with a video paying homage to a Springsteen track, exhibiting small cities the place folks “really feel left behind” and promising that “Fetterman can get lots of these voters.”

Now, within the last weeks earlier than Election Day, with polls exhibiting a narrowing race in a pivotal contest for management of the Senate, the premise that Mr. Fetterman can win over rural voters, together with some who supported former President Donald J. Trump, is beneath pressure.