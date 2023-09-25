Finland Raced to Join NATO. What Happens Next Is Complicated.

Barely a 12 months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland solid apart a long time of army nonalignment and self-reliance and joined the NATO alliance.

That occurred with breathtaking pace, as these issues go, however gaining membership could have been the straightforward half. Now comes the sophisticated strategy of integrating itself into the alliance and its requirement of collective protection — with all of its monetary, authorized and strategic hurdles.

“Becoming a member of NATO is an costly enterprise, and supporting Ukraine is an costly enterprise, and there’s no finish to that in sight,” mentioned Janne Kuusela, director-general for protection coverage at Finland’s Ministry of Protection.

Membership in NATO has lengthy been thought-about an inexpensive profit, given the American nuclear umbrella and the precept of collective protection. However NATO additionally has in depth necessities of its members — not simply spending objectives for the army, however particular calls for from every nation for sure capabilities, armaments, troop strengths and infrastructure as outlined by the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe.