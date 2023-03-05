Fire in Rohingya refugee camp leaves thousands homeless





CNN

—



An enormous fireplace has ripped via a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh’s southern district of Cox’s Bazar on Sunday, leaving round 12,000 individuals homeless, native Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam informed CNN.

Sweeping via the Kutupalong refugee camp within the afternoon, the blaze gutted round 2,000 huts earlier than it was introduced below management, Islam mentioned.

No casualties have been reported to date, he mentioned, including that the reason for the hearth shouldn’t be but decided however an investigation is below method.

Authorities are working with worldwide and native humanitarian organizations to offer meals and short-term shelters to those that have misplaced houses, he added.

“We are going to guarantee nobody sleeps below the open sky. Everybody will get a short lived shelter,” Islam mentioned, with group facilities and mosques offering housing to these affected by the hearth.

Ninety amenities together with hospitals and studying facilities have been burnt down, the Bangladesh department of the United Nations refugee company UNHCR tweeted on Sunday.

“Rohingya refugee volunteers educated on firefighting & native fireplace providers have managed the hearth,” it added in one other tweet.

The UN’s Worldwide Group of Migration (IOM) in Bangladesh mentioned on social media that “they’re assessing the wants of individuals to offer assist.”

Sunday’s fireplace marks one of many largest of a number of fires which have plagued the camp in recent times.

An estimated 1 million members of the stateless Muslim minority Rohingya dwell in what many take into account to be among the many world’s largest refugee camps after fleeing a brutal marketing campaign of killing and arson by the Myanmar army.