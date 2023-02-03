First group of Haitian scholarship students travels to Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) A primary group of scholarship college students from Haiti, who will perform greater research in well being specialties, traveled to Cuba on Thursday, as a part of a authorities cooperation settlement.

In accordance with the international ministry, earlier to their departure to Cuba, Joel Concepción Laffita, Havana’s ambassador to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, obtained the scholars on the Mission’s headquarters.

Through the assembly, which happened on Monday, the diplomat highlighted the bonds of friendship and the historic cooperation between the 2 international locations.

For his or her half, the long run well being specialists, after signing the Code of Ethics for international college students, thanked the Cuban authorities for the chance to proceed their research, coaching that they describe as a contribution to the sustainable improvement of their beloved Haiti.

The Coordinator of Haitian-Cuban Cooperation on the Ministry of Public Well being and Inhabitants of Haiti, Margaret Ostrel Sanon, accompanied the scholars on the ceremony, the assertion learn, including {that a} second group of eight scholarship college students will quickly journey to Havana.