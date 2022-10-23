Fleeing violence in Haiti, surgeon shot dead in Florida on food delivery run

By Patricia Borns

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — Vanessa Louis was on the telephone along with her companion, Dr. Roberto Peigne, when she heard three gunshots within the background by the decision.

“‘Honey, I’ve been shot,’” she recalled him saying that evening, July 13.

Overview: Dr. Roberto Peigne, a pediatric surgeon, was mysteriously killed not by the Port-au-Prince gangs he was fleeing, however by unknown shooters, probably gang members, on a residential avenue in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

