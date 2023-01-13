Florida communities mark 13 years since earthquake devastated Haiti

MIAMI — Teams of Haitians in South Florida organized a number of occasions Jan. 12 to recollect the 2010 Haiti Earthquake that killed greater than 300,000 across the Haitian capital. Listed below are some images.



For extra in regards to the 2010 Haiti Earthquake, learn The Haitian Occasions tenth yr anniversary particular protection and think about this infographic displaying the toll of the catastrophe in numbers.

Haitian elected officers – North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme, Florida Home Consultant Marie Woodson, Florida Home Representatie Dotie Joseph, Miami Gardens Metropolis Council Member Linda Julien and others maintain the Haitian flag in a procession from the Toussaint Statue to the Little Haiti Cultural Heart on Jan. 12, 2023, in remembrance of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

Whereas strolling in remembrance of the 2010 earthquake, a lady wipes away a tear. (Ashley Miznazi/The Haitian Occasions)

A gaggle walks in a procession organized by Household Motion Community (FANM) to recollect the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

Myrrho C Valcin holds her grandsons shoulders as she listens to the commemorative ceremony at Miramar Civil Plaza honoring the victims of the 2010 Haiti Earthquake. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County, greets Haitian-American elected officers Marleine Bastien and Marie Woodson through the commemoration occasion on the Toussaint Statue for the Haiti earthquake. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

Frandzy Bernadin waves flag on the entrance of the road of Haitians strolling in solidarity of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. The group makes it to the cultural heart. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

Lesly Clervil walks in remembrance of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. He misplaced his mother, two aunts, and three nephews and nieces. “One after one I buried them with my brother,” Clervil stated. “I ought to be capable of be at their gravesites in the present day.” (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

Monsigneur Jean Fritz Bazin leads prayer and second of silence at 4:53 PM, the identical time of the earthquake in Haiti in 2010. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

Group of elected leaders stand in entrance of the Toussaint statue in Little Haiti sharing tales of the 2010 earthquake, and acknowledging in the present day Haiti is in simply of dire of a scenario. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

Wreath devoted to the lives misplaced within the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

Mayor of Miramar Wayne M. Messam unveils wreath devoted to the lives misplaced within the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

Marie Woodson holds this system for the commemorative ceremony of the lives misplaced within the 2010 Haiti earthquake on the Metropolis Corridor Plaza in Miramar on Jan. 12. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

Group bows their heads in prayer throughout a second of silence for the victims of the Haiti earthquake on the Miramar Metropolis Plaza on Jan. 12. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

Arlande Antoine bows her head in prayer throughout a second of silence for the victims of the Haiti earthquake on the Miramar Metropolis Plaza on Jan. 12. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Occasions)

Porsha Estimé sings “Stand up” by Andrea Day on the Little Haiti Cultural Heart on the anniversary of the 2010 Haiti earthquake on Jan. 12. (Ashley Miznazi)

Candles lit on the Little Haiti Cultural Heart on the anniversary of the 2010 Haiti earthquake on Jan. 12. (Ashley Miznazi)

