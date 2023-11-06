Florida Dentist Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Law Professor

For almost a decade, the sensational killing of a outstanding Florida regulation professor in 2014 centered on a single, sordid query: Did his ex-wife’s household, motivated by an unpleasant custody dispute, rent hit males to homicide him?

On Monday, a jury concluded that it did, and convicted Charles Adelson, the previous brother-in-law of the slain professor, Dan Markel, of first-degree homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and solicitation of homicide. He faces a possible sentence of life in jail.

Mr. Adelson closed his eyes, mouthed “No” and put his head down when the decision was learn on the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla. The jury deliberated for a bit of greater than three hours after eight days of testimony, together with from Mr. Adelson himself, who took the uncommon step of testifying in his personal protection. His lawyer introduced no different witnesses.

Mr. Markel, 41, a widely known authorized scholar at Florida State College, was shot on July 18, 2014, in his house in an upscale Tallahassee neighborhood. The police discovered him wounded, and he died 14 hours later at a hospital.